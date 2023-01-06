South Carolina’s Beamer gets big raise in new contract

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina coach Shane Beamer has more than doubled his salary for next season with a new contract worth more than $33 million over the next five years.

The school’s board of trustees approved the agreement Friday. It boosts Beamer’s salary next season to $6.125 million, up from the $2.75 million he was set to make under the deal he signed two seasons ago.

Beamer, 45, took over a two-win team from 2020 and had consecutive winning season, finishing his debut year in 2021 with the program’s first bowl victory in four years before going 8-5 this past season — and closing the regular season with unlikely victories over a pair of top-10 opponents in Tennessee and Clemson.

Beamer received a two-year extension that carries him through 2027. He’ll get a raise of $250,000 each year of the agreement.

Beamer’s buyout remained unchanged from the original agreement, owing South Carolina $5 million if he were to leave in the next year. The deal reduces that amount by $1 million each subsequent year he remains coach.

Beamer can earn bonuses of up to $150,000 for non-College Football Playoff bowl games and can receive $1.25 million for winning the national title.

Beamer thanked university administrators for their belief in his leadership.

“I’m very proud of what we’ve done the last two seasons, but it’s just the beginning,” Beamer said in a statement. “The best days of Gamecock football are about to happen.”

