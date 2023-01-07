Gamecock running back declares for NFL Draft

One of Carolina’s running backs is entering his name in to NFL Draft consideration.

Christian Beal-Smith, who spent four seasons at Wake Forest before Carolina, announced Friday that he’s entering the NFL Draft, forgoing his final season of eligibility.

“After much prayer and thoughtful consideration, I would like to announce that I will be declaring for the 2023 Draft in order to pursue a lifelong dream of playing in the NFL,” Beal-Smith posted on social media Friday.

The running back played in nine games for Carolina this season, making one start, running for 156 yards and five touchdowns, but was banged up for most of the season with a lower body injury.

Beal-Smith was successful at Wake Forest in his four seasons with the Demon Deacons, rushing for over 1,800 yards and 14 touchdowns.