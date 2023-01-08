Wet Willie’s Columbia location says goodbye for now

(Source: Wet Willies Facebook)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Wet Willie’s downtown location is saying goodbye to Columbia, well at least for now. The popular downtown restaurant is located on Gervais Street and is known for its daiquiris and food.

In a Facebook post, the restaurant released a statement saying, “We are sad to say goodbye for now as we have come to the very difficult decision not to renew our lease. We hope to come back and open in a new location in Columbia as you all have been so good to us over the years! Stay tuned!”

Sunday, January 8th was the last night to grab a farewell drink.