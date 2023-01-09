Local Living: Oyster Roast event and Richland Library winter book sale

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Midlands Young Leaders Society is hosting their annual Oyster Roast next week. The event will happen on January 19 from 6 to 9 p.m. at City Market Place.

Admission is $50 for guests. During the event, new socks, hats, and gloves will be collected to help families experiencing homelessness in Columbia.

For more information, visit https://www.uway.org/events/yls-oyster-roast-0

The Richland Library Friends and Foundation is hosting it’s winter book sale.

A public sale is being held on Saturday January 28 from 9:30 to 3:30 p.m. and a private sale for members will be held on Friday the 27th from 2:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Attendees will get their chance to shop from several movies, books and music offerings in multiple genres.

Paperbacks start at just $1 with prices and hardbacks at $2.

The South Carolina State Museum will hold an accessibility morning this Saturday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

The monthly program provides access to families of children, teenagers, and young adults who will benefit from a sensory-friendly experience and a quieter setting at the museum.

Guests who are neurodiverse, autistic or have other disabilities are invited to attend.

General admission to accessibility mornings is free for participants.