Mega Millions drawing jackpot reaches $1.1 billion
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Mega Millions Jackpot for tomorrow night’s drawing is over a billion dollars!
According to lottery officials, the cash payout for the $1.1 billion jackpot is $568 million dollars.
This is the fourth time the Mega Millions jackpot has been over the billion dollar mark.
During Friday’s drawing, players in Simpsonville and Moncks Corner won $10,000.
You have until 1 hour before the drawing to get your ticket!
The odds of winning are 1 in 303 million.