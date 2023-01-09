Mega Millions drawing jackpot reaches $1.1 billion

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Mega Millions Jackpot for tomorrow night’s drawing is over a billion dollars!

According to lottery officials, the cash payout for the $1.1 billion jackpot is $568 million dollars.

This is the fourth time the Mega Millions jackpot has been over the billion dollar mark.

During Friday’s drawing, players in Simpsonville and Moncks Corner won $10,000.

You have until 1 hour before the drawing to get your ticket!

The odds of winning are 1 in 303 million.