Columbia man sentenced to 46 months for multiple firearms offenses

A 25 year-old gang member plead guilty to possession of multiple firearms and was sentenced to more than 46 months in federal prison.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— A 25 year-old gang member plead guilty to possession of multiple firearms and was sentenced to more than 3 years in federal prison.

Authorities say Columbia man David Bryant III arrested on an outstanding warrant after officers located him in the passenger seat of a vehicle on Wilkes Road on Jan. 28, 2020.

The U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force officers who arrested him smelled marijuana coming from the vehicle and Bryant confirmed it was present, say officials.

Along with the contraband, the responding officers found a 12-gauge shotgun, a 90 mm pistol, and .40 caliber pistol.

He confirmed the firearms belonged to him and the .40 caliber pistol was given to him after it was stolen by a friend, say authorities.

Bryant had prior convictions for assault and battery 1st degree and discharging a firearm into a dwelling which made him ineligible to carry a firearm or ammunition.

Following his imprisonment, Bryant will be required to complete a three-year term of court-ordered supervision.