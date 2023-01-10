Gamecocks ranked in final top 25 of 2022 season

COLUMBIA, S.C. (Jan. 10, 2023) — The South Carolina Football team is ranked 23rd in the country in the final Associated Press poll released today. It marked the first time since the 2013 season that the Gamecocks finished the season ranked in the top-25 and the 10th time Carolina has finished the season ranked in the final AP poll in 129 seasons of intercollegiate football.

South Carolina (8-5, 4-4 SEC) was ranked four times in the AP poll in 2022, getting as high as No. 20 on Nov. 27 and Dec. 4, following back-to-back wins over No. 5 Tennessee and No. 7 Clemson.

During the 2022 season, the Gamecocks split four games evenly against teams that finished in the AP top-25. Carolina defeated No. 6 Tennessee and No. 13 Clemson, and dropped decisions to top-ranked Georgia and No. 18 Notre Dame.

South Carolina in the Final AP Rankings (Record):

2022 – 23rd – (8-5)

2013 – 4th – (11-2)

2012 – 8th – (11-2)

2011 – 9th – (11-2)

2010 – 22th – (9-5)

2001 – 13th – (9-3)

2000 – 19th – (8-4)

1987 – 15th – (8-4)

1984 – 11th – (10-2)

1958 – 15th – (6-3)

The Gamecocks will open the 2023 season in Charlotte’s Bank of America Stadium on Sept. 2 against North Carolina. The Tar Heels dropped their final four games of the 2022 season to finish unranked at 9-5.