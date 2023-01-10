Luxury car brands report record breaking sales
CNN— Despite uncertainties about the economy, luxury car brands Rolls-Royce, Bentley, and Lamborghini reported record sales last year.
Rolls-Royce delivered more than 6,000 cars for the first time in its 100 year history.
Lamborghini delivered just over 9,000 cars, a 10% increase from the previous year.
Bentley forked over 15,000 vehicles which is a 4% increase form 2021.