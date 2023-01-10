Social media’s impact on students’ mental health

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – South Carolina Department of Education has advice for parents who are concerned about social media’s impact on their child.

More attention is being directed to this concern after Seattle Public School’s Lawsuit against social media giants for allegedly creating a mental crisis among students due to screen time and unfiltered content. The S.C. Department of Education says it does not speak on legal matters.

Suzanne Snyder with the S.C. Department of Education says according to HealthGuide.org there is a strong link between social media depression anxiety loneliness and self-harm. She says the health guide offers good tips for parents who are concerned.

“I think it’s always good to be monitoring and limiting their social media and talking about their underlying issues if you seeing something, specifically asking them if they’re having problems at school, having problems with friends, or if you think they’re being bullied. It’s a way to disclose to your child that you care and you’re concerned and teach your child that social media isn’t an actual depiction of someone’s life,“ says Snyder.