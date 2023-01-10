Spencer Rattler announces his return to South Carolina next season

Spencer Rattler announced that he will return to South Carolina for the 2023 season.

According to multiple sources Tuesday, Rattler met with USC officials late in to the night on Monday and finalized an NIL deal Tuesday evening before announcing his decision.

Rattler had an outstanding finish to the end of the regular season, leading Carolina to upset wins over No. 5 Tennessee and No. 8 Clemson. In those massive upset victories, Rattler tossed for nearly 800 yards and eight touchdowns.

The Arizona native transferred from Oklahoma to Columbia in December of 2021 looking for a fresh start with former Sooners assistant Shane Beamer.

Rattler’s decision coming one day after Antwane Wells, South Carolina’s dynamic wideout, announced his intent to suit up in the Garnet and Black for another season on Monday.