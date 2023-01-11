Jordan Burch heading to Pac-12 school to finish college career

Former Gamecock defensive lineman Jordan Burch is heading west to finish his college ball.

The Hammond grad announced Wednesday that he’s transferring to Oregon. The Ducks are now coached by Dan Lanning, who recruited Burch when Lanning was the defensive coordinator at Georgia.

Burch had his best season in 2022 with the Gamecocks, finishing with a career-high 56 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks.

Burch was considered the second-highest rated recruit in Carolina history, behind only Jadeveon Clowney. The former five-star prospect originally committed to Will Muschamp’s staff.