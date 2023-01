Pepsi launches new Sprite rival

Pepsi is looking to the stars to compete with Coca-Cola’s Sprite.

The beverage company is launching a new lemon-lime soda called Starry which will replace Sierra Mist.

The company describes Starry as being fruitier and more aromatic than Sierra Mist. It will also come in regular and sugar free version.

It will be available this week in grocery and convenience stores.