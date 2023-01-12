AG: Indictments issued in ‘Las Señoritas’ drug trafficking case

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—Attorney General Alan Wilson announced indictments issued by the SC State Grand Jury against multiple defendants in the “Las Señoritas” drug trafficking case.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) began arresting individuals involved in the distribution of illegal drugs on Jan. 3.

43 co-conspirators operating in Pickens, Greenville, Laurens, Anderson, and Oconee Counties were charged with Trafficking 400 grams or more of Methamphetamine.

The charge carries a minimum sentence of 25 years and maximum of 30 years imprisonment.

Officials say the investigation is named “Las Señoritas” because the main targets are females who allegedly fled to Mexico to escape prosecution.

The women allegedly coordinated to have drugs delivered to co-conspirators in the SC upstate with the help of SCDC inmates through contraband cell phones.

Law enforcement seized over 25 kilograms of methamphetamine, valued at approximately $800,000 and 30 guns during the investigation.