Inflation falls monthly, first time in three years

For the first time in nearly three years, inflation has fallen on a monthly basis.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— For the first time in nearly three years, inflation has fallen on a monthly basis.

This trend revealed in a key economic report out today, which could make your next trips to the gas pump a little less painful.

Isabel Rosales is in Washington to break it all down.