Orangeburg man arrested on drug charges, assault on police officer

Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office charged 23 year-old Andrew Easterlin with nine counts of possession with intent to distribute narcotics.

Courtesy: Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office Twitter

Courtesy: Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office Twitter

Courtesy: Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office Twitter

Courtesy: Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office Twitter

Courtesy: Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office Twitter

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WOLO)— Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office charged 23 year-old Andrew Easterlin with nine counts of possession with intent to distribute narcotics and assault on a police officer.

Sheriff Leroy Ravenell says Easterlin intended to distribute contraband including oxycodone and amphetamine, and trafficking methamphetamine.

Investigators made the arrest after they smelled marijuana coming from his stopped vehicle.

Easterlin resisted arrest and grabbed one of the officers by the neck, say officials.

Narcotics, two handguns, cash, digital scales, and a grinders were found after authorities inspected the vehicle.

They also found a book with the names of customers who participated in drug transactions.

Payments in the form of gift cards and checks from clients were seized.