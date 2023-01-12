Red Cross in need of blood donations this Winter

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—The combination of winter weather and cold and flu season is wrecking havoc on blood supplies across the U.S.

Every time the temperature dips, so does the number of people who donate blood, but the need remains the same.

Officials say with the recent severe winter weather, several blood drives across the country were canceled.

To voice a blood shortage, the Red Cross is urging those who are eligible to roll up their sleeves.

Anyone interested in donating can make an appointment online at redcrossblood.org, on the Red Cross app, or you can call 1-800-REDCROSS.