Chapin Town Council meeting postponed until Jan. 24

CHAPIN, S.C. (WOLO)— The Chapin Town Council meeting scheduled for Jan. 17 will be moved to January 24 at 6:00 p.m.

The change is due to the upcoming Martin Luther King, Jr. Day holiday and schedule conflicts.

The meeting’s agenda will be posted at a later time.