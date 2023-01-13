Friday’s Mega Millions $1.35 Billion drawing winning numbers

Many of you were given another chance have another chance to become a billionaire in tonight's mega millions jackpot drawing!

The amount of the jackpot now sits at $1.35 billion dollars

with a cash option of $707 million dollars.

The South Carolina Education Lottery says this is the game’s 2-nd largest jackpot in history. The biggest to date, was worth $1.5 billion dollars and was won in Simpsonville in 2018.

Grab your tickets, the winning numbers for the Mega Millions jackpot for Friday January 13, 2023 are: 30-43-45-46-61 and the Mega Ball is 14. Good luck!