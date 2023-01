Mega Millions drawing at $1.35 billion

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—You have another chance to become a billionaire in tonight’s Mega Millions jackpot drawing!

It now sits at $1.35 billion with a cash option of $707 million.

The South Carolina Education Lottery says this is the game’s second largest jackpot in history.

The biggest to date was worth $1.5 billion and was won in Simpsonville in 2018.