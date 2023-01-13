National Parks offering free admission on MLK holiday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The National Park Service is offering free entry to National Parks this MLK Day.

It’s one of five days this year where entrance fees will be waived at all 63 national parks in the U.S. including Congaree National Park here in the Midlands.

If you can’t make this one, other dates the national parks will be free are April 22, August 4, Sept. 23 and Nov. 11, Veterans Day.