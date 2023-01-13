SC ranks 10th highest for consumers seeking loans

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— According to Lending Tree, South Carolina has the 10th highest rate of consumers seeking loans amid inflation with 51.2%.

6.5% of South Carolina consumers had six or more hard credit inquiries in the last six months.

The company analyzed 500,000 anonymized credit reports from users to uncover the states with the highest rate of consumers with hard credit checks in the past six months.

Hard credit checks occur when applying for a loan or line of credit.

Mississippi ranked the highest rate of consumers seeking loans.