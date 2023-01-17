4 arrested after teen found naked, beaten

Aiken, SC (WOLO) — The Aiken County Sheriff’s Department says they served search warrants at a home along Edisto Drive, as well as a home along Swamp Road in Beech Island, South Carolina. Authorities went to the homes as a part of their investigation into the savage beating of a 17 year old.

According to an incident report obtained by ABC Columbia News, deputies were first alerted to a situation after they received reports of a young black male laying on the side of the road with no clothing and appeared to have been brutally beaten. The report says when they first approached the victim they tried to ask him questions about how he ended up in the road, but say it was hard to understand what he was saying because of the swelling to his face from having been so badly beaten.

According to a area resident, her son was going to get his backpack around 7:36 a.m. and did not see the victim, but upon returning down the road just a few minuets later (7:41 am), he saw the beaten teen.

After serving warrants at the homes listed above, authorities seized multiple narcotics including, steroids, fentanyl, crack, cocaine, and marijuana as well as guns.

Image : Aiken County Sheriff's Department 36 year old[ Patrick Stevens

Deputies tell us 36 year old Patrick Stevens was arrested and faces multiple charges including with Attempted Murder Possession of a Weapon during a Violent Crime, Kidnapping, Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana.

Image : Aiken County Sheriff's Department 32 year old Derrick Nixon

Derrick Nixon (32) has been charged with pointing and presenting a firearm.

Rickey Drayton ( 62) has been charged with 2 counts of Possession of Cocaine, Operating a Stash House, and Possession with the Intent to Distribute Marijuana.

Image : Aiken County Sheriff's Department 35 year old Raquel Stevens

Raquel Stevens (35) Possession of Anabolic Steroids 100 doses or more, Possession of Fentanyl, Violation of Drug Distribution Law Possession, with intent to Distribute of Controlled Substance near a school and Unlawful Neglect of a Child.