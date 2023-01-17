Law enforcement take barricaded suspect into custody after standoff at West Columbia hotel

WEST COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — A large presence of law enforcement was out in West Columbia this afternoon and into the evening.

According to authorities, traffic was rerouted in the Sunset Boulevard area due to a shooter barricaded inside of a hotel.

“We came to get some McDonald’s for lunch and we saw all the cop cars everywhere,” said West Columbia resident Kimberly McGowan. “We decided to sit in the parking lot and look.”

The incident started when law enforcement received a call around 1:30 about a potential domestic violence situation at the Hilton Garden Inn in West Columbia.

“My officers arrived on scene and made contact with the female half of that situation down in the lobby,” said Chief Marion Boyce of the West Columbia Police Department. “We got her side of the story and we went upstairs to speak with the other half of that situation. He quickly barricaded himself inside of the hotel room.”

The West Columbia Police Department attempted to speak to the man inside the room but were not successful.

“A little time later, he actually began firing rounds inside the hotel room,” Boyce said. “Some of those rounds came out through the door where we were in the hallway. That’s when I requested additional resources at the scene.”

Additional police departments and SLED agents arrived on the scene. Traffic was blocked off in the area and businesses were placed on lockdown.

“It was to keep them safe. He had a window that overlooked Waffle House and 378 and was actively shooting rounds out of that window,” the chief said. “We’ve got several vehicles in the parking lot with bullet holes that we’re investigating. He shot at police officers that were coming on scene.”

Residents in the area watched the hotel and speculated about what was going on.

“I saw from over here lights flickering on the fifth floor,” McGovern said. “It was kind of weird.”

Using different tactics, law enforcement eventually were able to enter the hotel room.

“And we were able to finally after a long time, peacefully resolve that situation,” Boyce said. “We have taken that person in custody.”

The standoff is over but the investigation continues. Law enforcement say that the suspect could face charges for domestic violence, discharging a firearm and attempted murder.