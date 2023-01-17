SCDNR investigators find missing hunter in distress using phone technology

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—Officers from the SC Dept. of Natural Resources (SCDNR) found a man who was reported missing by his family while he was hunting on New Year’s Day. The man, who has a medical condition, was located through the use of phone technology.

SCDNR officers received a call on Jan. 1 at approximately 3 p.m. saying family members had not heard from the man after he went hunting on his family’s property near the border of Bamberg and Orangeburg counties.

Investigators were able to ping the man’s phone and pinpoint his location within 50 feet.

He was found by his son initially unresponsive by his truck, 5 miles from where he said he would be hunting.

After regaining consciousness, he was taken to the hospital by paramedics.