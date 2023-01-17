Study: time in nature reduces medication need

A new study has found that spending time in nature three to four times a week reduces the need for some medications.
A new study has found that spending time in nature three to four times a week reduces the need for some medications.

The study was published in the Occupational and Environmental Medicine Journal.

It found that nature visits like going for a walk in the park or along a lake were associated with lower odds of using blood pressure, anxiety and asthma medications.

