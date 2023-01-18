Bacon additives may lead to diabetes say researchers

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Bacon and sausage lovers beware, the food additives that give these foods their characteristic color and flavor could be causing type two diabetes.

A research team in France found nitrites raise the risk of the metabolic disease.

The team assessed data collected from more than 104,000 people over a 14 year period.

They found those with a higher intake of nitrites, specifically from food additives, had a greater risk of developing type two diabetes.

Food producers commonly use these preservatives to increase shelf life in cured meats and other processed foods.

They also keep meat from losing their red color, while providing more flavor.

Over 37 million people in the U.S. have diabetes.

90% of those cases are type two diabetes, which is commonly caused by unhealthy lifestyles and poor dieting.