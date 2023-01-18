Overturned tractor-trailer blocking all lanes at I-26 West near mile marker 108

(Courtesy: SCDOT) Overturned tractor-trailer causing traffic congestion on I-26EB at mile marker 109. (Courtesy: SCDOT) Overturned tractor-trailer causing traffic congestion on I-26EB at mile marker 109.

(Courtesy: SCDOT) All lanes blocked from overturned tractor-trailer on I-126.

RICHLAND CO., S.C. (WOLO) – The SC Department of Transportation says all lanes are blocked on I-26 after a tractor-trailer overturned.

The collision happened before 5 a.m. near mile marker 108. It was blocking the flyover at I-126 for hours.

According to Highway Patrol, the driver was taken to Prisma Health Richland hospital.

Troopers are still working the wreck and say to expect delays.

