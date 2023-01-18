SC State University’s budget request presentation streams live today 11 a.m.

SC State University President Alexander Conyers is will be presenting the university’s 2023-24 budget request to the State House of Representatives Ways and Means Committee’s Higher Education Subcommittee today, Jan. 18 at 11 a.m.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— SC State University President Alexander Conyers will be presenting the university’s 2023-24 budget request to the State House of Representatives Ways and Means Committee’s Higher Education Subcommittee today, Jan. 18 at 11 a.m.

The session will be presented in Room 321 of the Blatt Building and streamed live on the General Assembly’s website, www.scstatehouse.gov.

In a press release, Conyers encourages all SC State stakeholders to view the proceedings.