$50,000 winning Powerball ticket sold in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— A $50,000 winning ticket for last night’s Powerball drawing was sold in Columbia.

The ticket was purchased at the Carolina Pantry store on Garners Ferry Road.

Check your tickets because more than 14,000 South Carolina players hold tickets for prizes from $4 to $50,000!

The winning numbers were 6-15-22-42-26 and the Powerball was 16.

Players have 180 days after the drawing to claim their prize.

Saturday’s Powerball drawing is up to $473 million.