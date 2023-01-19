Egg prices soar nation-wide

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Egg prices are continuing to soar across the U.S. and many of you are seeing those impacts as you head to the grocery store.

But one South Carolina breakfast franchise isn’t having to scramble to get the millions of eggs they serve up each year.

Emma Parkhouse reports on how Eggs Up Grill is avoiding company-wide egg shortages and why they say they’re not raising their prices right now.