Fentanyl induced homicide bill underway at SC Statehouse

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— At the State House, lawmakers are considering a bill that would bring homicide charges for Fentanyl overdose deaths in the State.

The latest data from DHEC shows 61 deaths related to the drug in 2020 in Richland County alone and 78 in Lexington.

Meanwhile, a record number of Fentanyl deaths were recorded in both Darlington and Florence counties just last year, according to the Darlington County Coroner. Now an upstate senator wants to get better control of the problem.

Senate Bill 1 would create the offense of Fenantyl induced homicide, meaning people who provide drugs to those who die from overdoses can be charged with Fentanyl induced homicide.

Lynn Cassidy lost her 26 year old son to an overdose last April, and says the pain never goes away.

She hopes Senate Bill 1 passes to hold dealers accountable and save more lives.