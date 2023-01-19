SC airport security checkpoints saw increase of firearm discoveries in 2022

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers at SC airports reported 79 firearms were found in travelers’ carry-on luggage in 2022 during security checkpoint screenings.

The discovery of the firearms set a new annual record for the state. South Carolina airports have seen one firearm for every 82,819 passengers screened, a higher rate compared to nationwide, say officials.

Individuals can transport firearms on a commercial aircraft only if they are unloaded, packed in a locked, hard-sided case and placed in checked baggage.

Travelers face a civil penalty of up to $15,000 per violation if they carry a firearm in their carry-on luggage, according to TSA.

In addition, during the check-in process passengers need to declare the firearm at the airline ticket counter.

Replica firearms are prohibited in carry-on baggage and must be stored in a checked luggage.

Columbia Metropolitan Airport, Greenville-Spartanburg International, and Charleston International all reported record firearm detentions last year.

Below is a breakdown of TSA firearm discoveries for the past five years at South Carolina

airports:

For more information about TSA, please visit their website at tsa.gov.