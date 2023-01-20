First U.S. Covid-19 case confirmed three years ago today

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— It may feel like a lifetime ago, but today marks three years since the first Covid-19 case was officially confirmed in the United States.

It was diagnosed in Snohomish County, Washington on Jan. 20, 2020.

The unidentified patient was man in his 30s. He had recently returned from Wuhan, China, where the virus first appeared in 2019.

The case was announced to the public the next day.

Later, studies found evidence that the virus was in the U.S. weeks before the first case was officially confirmed.

Since Jan. 2020, more than 668 million Covid-19 cases have been reported globally.

The U.S. has reported 102 million cases, more than any other country.

DHEC is holding a press conference this afternoon to bring us the latest on the virus in South Carolina.