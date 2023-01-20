Google parent Alphabet announces job cuts

Alphabet, the parent company of Google announced Friday it is cutting about 12,000 jobs.

CNN– Alphabet, the parent company of Google announced Friday it is cutting about 12,000 jobs.

Alphabet grew its workforce by more than 50,000 employees during the pandemic as demand for its digital services boomed, but in recent quarters, business has slowed for the company.

In an email to employees, Alphabet’s CEO said: “we hired for a different economic reality than the one we face today.”

U.S. employees will remain on the company’s payroll for 60 days and receive at least 16-weeks severance pay.