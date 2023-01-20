Nikki Haley teases White House run in 2024

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Former Governor Nikki Haley says she is getting closer to making a decision on a possible 2024 run at the White House.

In a Fox News interview Haley says her camp is still working through a few things but adds that she’s never lost a race and “I’m not going to lose now.”

She was also asked about her previous statement that she would not run if Donald Trump were in the race.

To that she says, it’s time for new generational change and that she doesn’t think you need to be 80 years old to be a leader in D.C.