Richland Library Cafe reopens for business
Richland Library patrons will now have more than good books to look forward to during their visit.
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Richland Library patrons will now have more than good books to look forward to during their visit.
Rambo’s Fat Cat Biscuits will be open for business after a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Jan. 25 at 9:30 a.m.
The in-library dining space is located on the first level of Richland Library Main, near the entrance at Hampton Street.
It will be opened Mondays —Fridays from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m., and will offer dine-in or carry-out options.
The menu includes an assortment of signature biscuits, sides, coffee, and more!
Take a look at the menu here.