SLED: 18 year-old charged in shooting involving Officer

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— SC Law Enforcement Division (SLED) agents charged 18 year-old Tywrell Jakob Alston on Jan. 13 for attempted murder following his involvement in an Officer Involved shooting in Conway. The incident occurred on Dec. 29.

Authorities say during a traffic stop near Conway, Alston discharged a handgun several times at a Conway Police Department Detective, striking their patrol vehicle.

The detective exchanged gunfire with Alston, striking Alston multiple times, say officials.

According to the arrest warrant Alston tested positive for the presence of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC).

Alston was also charged with Possession of a Weapon during a Violent Crime, Possession of a Firearm by a Person Convicted of a Violent Felony, Pointing and Presenting a Firearm at a Person, Use of a Firearm while Under the Influence of Alcohol or Drugs, Discharging a Firearm into a Dwelling, and Discharging a Firearm into a Vehicle.

He was booked at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.