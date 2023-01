ABC Columbia News: Murdaugh trial day one

The embattled former attorney Alex Murdaugh is accused in the 2021 murders of his wife and son.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The embattled former attorney Alex Murdaugh is accused in the 2021 murders of his wife and son.

ABC Columbia’s Alex Tejada is covering the case and joins us live from Colleton County for more on day one.