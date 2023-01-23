City of Columbia District Four to hold special election

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The City of Columbia announced a special election for District Four to be held on March 28.

Officials say the filing period opened on January 13, 2023 at noon and closed today at noon.

The below candidates are included in this election for a term ending on December 31, 2025:



Citizens who desire to vote in the upcoming election must be registered by Monday, February 27, 2023.

To register, contact the County Board of Voter Registration at (803)576-2240.