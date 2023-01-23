City of Columbia District Four to hold special election

The City of Columbia announced a special election for District Four to be held on March 28.
Jessica Mejia,

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The City of Columbia announced a special election for District Four to be held on March 28.

Officials say the filing period opened on January 13, 2023 at noon and closed today at noon.

The below candidates are included in this election for a term ending on December 31, 2025:
Screen Shot 2023 01 23 At 30902 Pm
Citizens who desire to vote in the upcoming election must be registered by Monday, February 27, 2023.

To register, contact the County Board of Voter Registration at (803)576-2240.

Categories: Local News, News
Tags: , ,

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android

Related Posts