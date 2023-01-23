March for Life, anti-abortion rallies mark 50th Anniversary of Roe

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Abortion rights rallies took place around the country on Sunday to mark the 50th Anniversary of Roe vs. Wade, the Supreme Court’s decision to legalize abortion.

But last June the high court reversed the ruling, bringing to an end a constitutional right to an abortion.

Vice President Harris spoke about the anniversary during an appearance in Tallahassee, Florida.