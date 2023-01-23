Maya Rudolph becomes M&M’s new spokesperson

Comedian and actress Maya Rudolph takes over the job of representing M&M candies.

Parent company Mars says the partnership with Rudolph has been “in the works for a while.”

She replaces the brand’s “spokes candies” – those animated M&M’s that walk, talk and have colorful personalities. Mars said it’s decided to take an indefinite break from the spokes-candies.

After recent changes to the characters sparked backlash. Last year, M&M’s unveiled a new look. For example, changing the green character’s shoes from go-go boots to sneakers.

The change was met with a 20,000 signature petition opposing the make-over. Then in September, M&M’s announced a new character: a purple spokes-candy.

That change prompted another round of criticism.