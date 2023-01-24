Columbia Chamber leadership program now open to applicants

The Columbia Chamber's leadership program is seeking applications for the Class of 2024.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Columbia Chamber’s leadership program is seeking applications for the Class of 2024.

Approximately 60 applicants will be selected as the 51st class of Leadership Columbia and participate in the 10-month program.

Program attendees will be required to attend a two-day retreat, nine monthly day-long sessions, a collaborative class project, and other activities.

Emerging and existing leaders in the Midlands area will explore topics such as arts and culture, politics and government, educational and economic development, health services, criminal justice and military affairs.

Apply to the Leadership Columbia class of 2024 HERE. For questions, please contact Leah Kelly at lkelly@columbiachamber.com.