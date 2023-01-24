Governor McMaster to deliver 2023 State of the State address tomorrow

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Governor Henry McMaster is set to deliver his 2023 State of the State Address tomorrow.

It starts at 7 a.m. at the State House.

The Governor will lay out his plans for the Palmetto State for the new year.

This comes after McMaster’s inauguration to his second term in the Governor’s Office having won re-election last year.