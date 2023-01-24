Lexington Two releases 2023-2024 school calendar

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Lexington Two released its modified calendar for the 2023-2024 school year.

The first day of school for students will be Monday, August 7, with a final half day of the school year on Thursday, May 23.

The new calendar also shows a week-long Thanksgiving break and spring break, a two-week winter break, and three weather makeup days as required by state law.

The Board of Trustees approved the calendar at its monthly January meeting.