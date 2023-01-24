Milo’s Tea Company opening first SC facility in Spartanburg

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Milo’s Tea Company, a family-owned beverage company, announced plans to open it’s first facility in South Carolina. The $130 million investment will bring 103 new jobs to Spartanburg.

Milo’s provides a variety of sweet tea, unsweet tea, and lemonade with natural ingredients.

Founded in 1946, the company is one of the fastest growing lemonade brands in America, according to a press release.

The facility, the company’s fourth plant in the U.S., will be located at Park 290 at Interstate 26 in Moore. It includes a new 110,000 square-foot plant.

Operations are expected to be online by the end of 2024. Individuals interested in joining the Milo’s team should visit the company’s careers page.