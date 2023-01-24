New limited-edition Oreos coming to store shelves

Oreo has announced it's newest limited-edition cookie flavor... cookies and cream!

CNN— Oreo has announced it’s newest limited-edition cookie flavor… cookies and cream!

The company calls it the most “Oreo Oreo” because it’s comprised of the brands iconic chocolate wafers outside with a cookies and cream mix inside.

A QR code on the package lets customers into a Metaverse experience the company created. The most “Oreo Oreos” will be available in store Monday.