Dominion Energy offers tips to save on winter energy bills

Dominion Energy is providing simple, smart energy solutions to help customers manage their bill for the new year.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Dominion Energy is providing simple, smart energy solutions to help customers manage their bill for the new year.

Ginger Greenway, the program manager of energy information services for Dominion Energy South Carolina says, “It’s important to remember that when temperatures drop outside, the heating system in your home will work harder to keep you warm.”

Customers who have smart meter technology can log in to their account and see they daily energy usage and costs, according to the energy company.

Alerts can also be set to help keep track of usage in real time by setting notifications when the bill exceeds a specific amount or for updates on usage during the billing cycle.

Below are some tips to help conserve energy this winter:

• Adjust your thermostat to 68 degrees or lower when the temperatures drop. Set it even lower while away from home. Each degree higher than the recommended setting can significantly increase your heating-related costs.

• Make sure to raise the temperature1-2 degrees at a time if you have a heat pump so that you do not activate auxiliary heat unnecessarily. Be careful not to set the thermostat to emergency heat accidentally.

• Install a smart thermostat; it allows you to automatically raise or lower your temperature settings when you’re asleep or away from home. Ensure the thermostat is compatible with your HVAC system and installed correctly. Energy Star® certified smart thermostats, with instant discounts off retail, are available to purchase through our online store.

• Caulk, seal, and weather strip your home. Check for drafts around all seams, cracks, and openings. Caulk and seal around windows and replace old weather stripping around doors.