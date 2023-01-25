Get paid $1,000 to eat cheese for sleep study!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— How much do you love cheese? Would you consider getting paid $1,000 to eat it even if it meant you may or may not have nightmares?

The website Sleep Junkie is looking for five “dairy dreamers” to test the theory that eating cheese before going to sleep gives you nightmares.

The chosen candidates will eat the same kind of cheese every night at the same time before going to sleep then journal about their experience.

To apply, you must be at least 21 years old, have a device that tracks sleep and you cant have any sleep issues or be lactose intolerant!