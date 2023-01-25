Murdaugh’s defense team, prosecutors make trial opening statements

This morning, the potential jury pool was narrowed down from 122 to 80.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— This morning, the potential jury pool was narrowed down from 122 to 80.

For the final 80 candidates, numbers were called randomly and 12 jurors and 6 alternates were finally seated by early afternoon.

The judge gave the jury instructions before State Attorney Creighton Waters gave opening statements. Waters urged the jury to find Alex Murdaugh guilty of the murders of his wife Maggie and son Paul.

The attorney points to a video on Paul’s phone that he says places Alex Murdaugh at the murder scene at the time of the crime.

Waters also said in his opening statement that circumstantial evidence as well as evidence of firearms on the Murdaugh’s property point to Alex Murdaugh committing the murders.

Whether alleged blood spatter evidence on Alex Murdaugh’s shirt will be permitted to be shown to the jury is still yet to be determined by Judge Newman.