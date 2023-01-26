2023 South Carolina Chef Ambassadors announced

Three chefs have been appointed to serve as South Carolina Chef Ambassadors for 2023. This the ninth year of the program.

Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette announced the news, along with Commissioner of Agriculture Hugh Weathers and Department of Parks, Recreation & Tourism Director Duane Parrish.

The chosen chefs will represent SC in culinary events and promotional opportunities. The honor was enacted in 2014 to highlight South Carolina as a top culinary destination.

In a statement, Governor McMaster says, “We’re proud to have these three outstanding chefs represent South Carolina this year as Chef Ambassadors. The incredible culinary skill of these chefs and other chefs like them around our state greatly strengthens our cultural heritage and helps to bring millions of visitors to our state each year.”

When preparing dishes, SC Chef Ambassadors use Certified South Carolina produce, meats and seafood to support local farmers and honor the state’s food traditions, say officials.

The 2023 South Carolina Chef Ambassadors are:

Chef Erica McCier

Indigenous Underground | Abbeville, South Carolina

Chef Erica, also known as Chef Trudy, is the owner and executive chef of Indigenous Underground in historic downtown Abbeville. Formerly a schoolteacher, Chef Trudy went to culinary school after overcoming major health setbacks, and went on to open a catering business known as Trudy’s Personal Chef & Catering and co-found Off Tha Hook Seafood & Grill. Her menu at Indigenous Underground mixes Southern food and global influences.

Chef Rob Masone

Kounter | Rock Hill, South Carolina

After building an extensive resume as a chef across the country, Chef Rob returned home to Rock Hill to open Kounter in 2020. The Rock Hill restaurant is home to the historic Friendship Nine Sit-In lunch counter, which has given Chef Rob a landing place for his innovative culinary creations.

Chef Marcus Shell

39 Rue De Jean | Charleston, South Carolina

A New England native with a seafood background and classic French culinary training who graduated from Le Cordon Bleu Boston, Chef Marcus honed his skills in some of Boston’s finer establishments. He is now Executive Chef at Charleston’s beloved French brasserie, 39 Rue de Jean.

To learn more about the program and past Chef Ambassadors, visit discoversouthcarolina.com/chef-ambassadors.